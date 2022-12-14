Helium (HNT) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $266.51 million and $2.12 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00010922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009190 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00511637 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.62 or 0.04891130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,988,410 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars.
