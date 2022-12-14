Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 103,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,843,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
