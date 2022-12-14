Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.99

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.99 and traded as high as $31.00. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 202,578 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

