Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

