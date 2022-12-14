HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $667,848.22 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. HI has a market capitalization of $68.41 million and approximately $667,848.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00015222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00241395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02476763 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $662,923.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.