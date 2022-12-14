High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

HLNFF stock remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

