Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Holdings Trimmed by Vida Ventures Advisors LLC

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,556 shares during the quarter. Homology Medicines makes up about 1.0% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Homology Medicines worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.17. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

