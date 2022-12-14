Honeywell International Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

