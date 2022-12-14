Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,576,865 shares.The stock last traded at $112.90 and had previously closed at $112.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $744,453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $129,622,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.