Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,161 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.