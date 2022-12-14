Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,161 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
See Also
