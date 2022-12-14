Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 3rd

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488,225. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

