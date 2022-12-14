IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $972.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

