IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 206,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 54,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

