IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $769.96

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 769.96 ($9.45) and traded as high as GBX 807.50 ($9.91). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 803 ($9.85), with a volume of 630,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 794.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 770.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.30.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

