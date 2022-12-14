Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

