Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 176,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

