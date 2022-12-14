IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IMPACTfolio LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.31. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

