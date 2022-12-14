Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,321 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,365. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $262.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 484.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

