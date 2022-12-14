Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 49,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

