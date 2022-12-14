Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.99. 79,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

