Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.75 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 587,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 70,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,506. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

