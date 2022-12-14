Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.48 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.52. 97,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,043. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

