Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $317,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

