Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

