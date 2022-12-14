Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

GD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.57. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

