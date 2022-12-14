Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 158 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Linde were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.38. 11,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,834. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

