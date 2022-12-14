Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,570. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

