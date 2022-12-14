Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 62.6% in November

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Independence Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Independence

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Independence by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

