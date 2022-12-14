IndiGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,769.33 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $81,769.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

