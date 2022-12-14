Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
