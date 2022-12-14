Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

