InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.07. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

IFRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

