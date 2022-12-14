Infrastructure Materials (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Infrastructure Materials shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure Materials Price Performance

About Infrastructure Materials

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

See Also

