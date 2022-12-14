Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Trading 0% Higher

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.54. 155,383 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.