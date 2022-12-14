Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys 279 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

AKAM traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. 1,136,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,978. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,413,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

