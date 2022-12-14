Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,411,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,465,737.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

