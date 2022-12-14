Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $18,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,748.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,882. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.43 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

