Insider Buying: Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Insider Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) insider Tom Walker purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($36,510.86).

Lowland Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

LON LWI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 300,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.20. The company has a market capitalization of £326.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.25.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.