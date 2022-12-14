Insider Buying: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Acquires 62,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 754,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

