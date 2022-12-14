Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:NSA traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 1,041,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

