Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $5,085.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,345. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 56.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 263,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

