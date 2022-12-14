Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $5,085.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,345. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 56.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 263,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.