Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 27,690 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

