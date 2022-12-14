Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells 27,920 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 197,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 168,989 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

