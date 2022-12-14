Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,760. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Further Reading
