Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,760. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

