Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Sells 5,199 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $23,031.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 238,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,897.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,861. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $838.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 32.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

