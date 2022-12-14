Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 834 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

UMBF traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.66. 186,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,456. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.