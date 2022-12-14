Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 873,005 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,983. The company has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

