Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) VP Allison Woss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $15,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

