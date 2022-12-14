Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 2.8%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). Approximately 25,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 90,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Insig AI Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.44.

Insider Activity at Insig AI

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,175 ($30,885.78).

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

