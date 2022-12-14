Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.60

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,727,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £73.61 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.55.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

