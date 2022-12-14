Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.33

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$192.33 and traded as high as C$204.73. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$203.07, with a volume of 330,268 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$192.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

